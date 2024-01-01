Will you get into Western State Colorado University?

Western State Colorado University Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Western State Colorado University.

School Average Average SAT 1025.0 Average ACT 20.0 Average GPA 3.27

Is your high school GPA good enough for Western State Colorado University?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Western State Colorado University is 3.27 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Western State Colorado University is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.