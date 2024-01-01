Will you get into Westminster College ?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Westminster.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Westminster’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Westminster Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Westminster.

For a more detailed breakdown of Westminster College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1120.5 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.57

Is your high school GPA good enough for Westminster?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Westminster is 3.57 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Westminster is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.