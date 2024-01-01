Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)

Will you enjoy Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) as a transfer student?

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to WPI. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to WPI.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the WPI CampusReel At WPI, 3.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI), click here

Can you transfer into Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for WPI? WPI requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, WPI also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. WPI requires a minimum of 9 credits.

What are Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down WPI transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, WPI received 244 transfer applicants. The school accepted 91 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for WPI is 37.3%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into WPI. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 91 accepted transfer students, 38 students enrolled - that means the yield was 41.76%. WPI accepts 38 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) Watch Now

What are the Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) transfer GPA requirements? WPI requires a minimum college GPA of 3.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, WPI requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.5.

Additional Transfer Info for WPI WPI has noted the additional policies: Official college transcript and supporting syllabus documents required for all STEM based courses or course descriptions for non-STEM based courses seeking credit evaluation..

Will you enjoy transferring to WPI? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to WPI. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Worcester... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at WPI is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to WPI then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into WPI Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the WPI website for more info.

WPI accepts 37.3% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into WPI, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.89 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.05. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of WPI students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 630 710 670 SAT Reading 560 670 615 2018 Total SAT Score 1190 1380 1285 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 26 32 29 ACT Reading 25 31 28 2018 Total ACT Score 51 63 57 Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI)’s average SAT score is 1285. To be a competitive applicant for Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Worcester Polytechnic Institute (WPI) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College