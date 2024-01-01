Will you get into Benedictine University?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Benedictine University.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Benedictine University’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Benedictine University Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Benedictine University.
For a more detailed breakdown of Benedictine University admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.4
Is your high school GPA good enough for Benedictine University?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Benedictine University is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Benedictine University is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Benedictine University with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Benedictine University
Will I get into Benedictine University with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Benedictine University
Will I get into Benedictine University with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Benedictine University
Will I get into Benedictine University with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 72% chance of getting accepted at Benedictine University
Will I get into Benedictine University with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Benedictine University
Will I get into Benedictine University with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 41% chance of getting accepted at Benedictine University
Will I get into Benedictine University with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 32% chance of getting accepted at Benedictine University
Will I get into Benedictine University with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Benedictine University