Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Benedictine University

Will you enjoy Benedictine University as a transfer student?

Benedictine University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Benedictine University. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Benedictine University.

Benedictine University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Benedictine University, 10.93% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Benedictine University, click here

Can you transfer into Benedictine University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Benedictine University? Benedictine University requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Recommended of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Benedictine University also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Benedictine University requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Benedictine University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Benedictine University transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Benedictine University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Benedictine University received 869 transfer applicants. The school accepted 657 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Benedictine University is 75.6%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Benedictine University. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Benedictine University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 657 accepted transfer students, 297 students enrolled - that means the yield was 45.21%. Benedictine University accepts 76 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Benedictine University transfer GPA requirements? Benedictine University requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Benedictine University requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Benedictine University Benedictine University has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Benedictine University? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Benedictine University. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Lisle... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Benedictine University is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Benedictine University then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Benedictine University Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Benedictine University website for more info.

Benedictine University accepts 75.6% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Benedictine University, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Benedictine University students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 590 540 SAT Reading 490 600 545 2018 Total SAT Score 980 1190 1085 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 18 25 21 2018 Total ACT Score 36 50 43 Benedictine University’s average SAT score is 1085. To be a competitive applicant for Benedictine University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Benedictine University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College