Will you get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.2

Is your high school GPA good enough for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.