    Will you get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science?

    This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science.

    To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

    Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science Admission Standards

    The table below summarizes what you need to get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science.

    For a more detailed breakdown of Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science admissions requirements read here.

    School Average
    Average SAT N/A
    Average ACT N/A
    Average GPA 3.2

    Is your high school GPA good enough for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science?

    The average high school GPA for admitted students at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.

    (You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

    This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.

    Common SAT Questions and Comparisons

    • Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 1400 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
    • Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 1200 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
    • Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 1100 SAT score?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
    • Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 3.9 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
    • Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 3.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
    • Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 3.2 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
    • Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 3.0 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
    • Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 2.5 GPA?
      Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science

