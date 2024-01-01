Will you get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science.
For a more detailed breakdown of Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.2
Is your high school GPA good enough for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science is 3.2 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 82% chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science
Will I get into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 17% chance of getting accepted at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science