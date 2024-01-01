Will you get accepted?

Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science.

Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science CampusReel At Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science, 45.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science? Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science received 282 transfer applicants. The school accepted 261 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science is 92.55%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science transfer GPA requirements? Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science requires a minimum high school GPA of 3.26.

Additional Transfer Info for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Los Angeles... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science website for more info.

Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science accepts 92.55% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.2 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.33. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 400 500 450 SAT Reading 450 570 510 2018 Total SAT Score 850 1070 960 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 16 22 19 ACT Reading 22 24 23 2018 Total ACT Score 38 46 42 Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science’s average SAT score is 960. To be a competitive applicant for Charles R Drew University of Medicine and Science your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

