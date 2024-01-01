Will you get into College of Staten Island CUNY?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Staten Island.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Staten Island’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Staten Island Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Staten Island.

For a more detailed breakdown of College of Staten Island CUNY admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.99

Is your high school GPA good enough for Staten Island?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Staten Island is 2.99 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Staten Island is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.