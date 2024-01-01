Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into College of Staten Island CUNY

Will you enjoy College of Staten Island CUNY as a transfer student?

College of Staten Island CUNY Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Staten Island. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Staten Island.

College of Staten Island CUNY chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the Staten Island CampusReel At Staten Island, 20.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for College of Staten Island CUNY, click here

Can you transfer into College of Staten Island CUNY Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Staten Island? Staten Island requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Staten Island also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Staten Island requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are College of Staten Island CUNY’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Staten Island transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is College of Staten Island CUNY’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Staten Island received 1646 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1646 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Staten Island is 100.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Staten Island. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

College of Staten Island CUNY chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 1646 accepted transfer students, 655 students enrolled - that means the yield was 39.79%. Staten Island accepts 100 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of College of Staten Island CUNY Watch Now

What are the College of Staten Island CUNY transfer GPA requirements? Staten Island requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Staten Island requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Staten Island Staten Island has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Staten Island? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Staten Island. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Staten Island... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Staten Island is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Staten Island then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Staten Island Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Staten Island website for more info.

Staten Island accepts 100.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Staten Island, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.99 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.11. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Staten Island students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 470 560 515 SAT Reading 450 540 495 2018 Total SAT Score 920 1100 1010 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 College of Staten Island CUNY’s average SAT score is 1010. To be a competitive applicant for College of Staten Island CUNY your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

College of Staten Island CUNY chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College