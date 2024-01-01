Will you get into Colorado College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Colorado College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Colorado College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Colorado College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Colorado College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Colorado College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.89

Is your high school GPA good enough for Colorado College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Colorado College is 3.89 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Colorado College is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.