Final Verdict: How to transfer into Colorado College

Will you enjoy Colorado College as a transfer student?

Colorado College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Colorado College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Colorado College.

Colorado College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Colorado College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Colorado College requires a minimum of 16 credits.

Can you transfer into Colorado College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Colorado College? Colorado College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Recommended of All Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Colorado College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Colorado College requires a minimum of 16 credits.

What are Colorado College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Colorado College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 15 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Colorado College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Colorado College received 578 transfer applicants. The school accepted 65 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Colorado College is 11.25%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Colorado College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Colorado College transfer GPA requirements? Colorado College requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Colorado College Colorado College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Colorado College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Colorado College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Colorado Springs... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Colorado College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Colorado College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Colorado College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Colorado College website for more info.

Colorado College accepts 11.25% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Colorado College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.89 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.05. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Colorado College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 650 750 700 SAT Reading 650 720 685 2018 Total SAT Score 1300 1470 1385 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Colorado College’s average SAT score is 1385. To be a competitive applicant for Colorado College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

