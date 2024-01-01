Will you get into Colorado School of Mines?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Mines.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mines’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Mines Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mines.
For a more detailed breakdown of Colorado School of Mines admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1335.0
|Average ACT
|30.0
|Average GPA
|3.79
Is your high school GPA good enough for Mines?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mines is 3.79 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Mines is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Mines with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Colorado School of Mines
Will I get into Mines with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Colorado School of Mines
Will I get into Mines with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 28% chance of getting accepted at Colorado School of Mines
Will I get into Mines with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Colorado School of Mines
Will I get into Mines with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Colorado School of Mines
Will I get into Mines with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Colorado School of Mines
Will I get into Mines with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Colorado School of Mines
Will I get into Mines with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Colorado School of Mines