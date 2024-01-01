Will you get into Colorado School of Mines?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Mines’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Mines Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Mines.

School Average Average SAT 1335.0 Average ACT 30.0 Average GPA 3.79

Is your high school GPA good enough for Mines?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Mines is 3.79 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and Mines is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.