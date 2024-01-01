Will you get accepted?

Colorado School of Mines Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Mines. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Mines.

What are the transfer requirements for Mines? Mines requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Recommended of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Mines also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Mines requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Colorado School of Mines’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Mines transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline April 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline October 15 Summer Transfer Deadline April 1 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Colorado School of Mines’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Mines received 610 transfer applicants. The school accepted 284 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Mines is 46.56%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Mines. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Colorado School of Mines transfer GPA requirements? Mines requires a minimum college GPA of 3.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Mines requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.75.

Additional Transfer Info for Mines Mines has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with Arapahoe Comm Coll, Comm Coll of Aurora, Comm Coll of Denver, Front Range Comm Coll, Pikes Peak Comm Coll, and Red Rocks Comm Coll..

Will you enjoy transferring to Mines? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Mines. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Golden... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Mines is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Mines then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Mines Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Mines website for more info.

Mines accepts 46.56% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Mines, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.79 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.94. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Mines students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 650 730 690 SAT Reading 600 690 645 2018 Total SAT Score 1250 1420 1335 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 27 32 29 ACT Reading 25 31 28 2018 Total ACT Score 52 63 57 Colorado School of Mines’s average SAT score is 1335. To be a competitive applicant for Colorado School of Mines your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

