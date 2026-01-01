Will you get into Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2026.
Is your high school GPA good enough for Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art is 3.79 on a 4.0 scale. (You can calculate your high school a GPA
here.)
This is a very competitive GPA, and Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.
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Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into The Cooper Union with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Will I get into The Cooper Union with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Will I get into The Cooper Union with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Will I get into The Cooper Union with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 54% chance of getting accepted at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Will I get into The Cooper Union with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 38% chance of getting accepted at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Will I get into The Cooper Union with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Will I get into The Cooper Union with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 18% chance of getting accepted at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
Will I get into The Cooper Union with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
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