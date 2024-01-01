Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

Will you enjoy Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art as a transfer student?

Additional Transfer Info for Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to The Cooper Union. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to The Cooper Union.

Can you transfer into Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for The Cooper Union? The Cooper Union requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, The Cooper Union also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. The Cooper Union requires a minimum of 18 credits.

What are Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down The Cooper Union transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline January 7 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, The Cooper Union received 160 transfer applicants. The school accepted 25 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for The Cooper Union is 15.63%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into The Cooper Union. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art transfer GPA requirements? The Cooper Union requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for The Cooper Union The Cooper Union has noted the additional policies: Only art program applicants are accepted in the spring. Architecture or engineering program applicants must transfer a minimum of 30 semester hours. Two letters of recommendation recommended for art and engineering program applicants; one for architecture.

Will you enjoy transferring to The Cooper Union? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to The Cooper Union. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to New York... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at The Cooper Union is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to The Cooper Union then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into The Cooper Union Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the The Cooper Union website for more info.

The Cooper Union accepts 15.63% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into The Cooper Union, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.79 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.94. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of The Cooper Union students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 610 780 695 SAT Reading 610 720 665 2018 Total SAT Score 1220 1500 1360 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art’s average SAT score is 1360. To be a competitive applicant for Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

