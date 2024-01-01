Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
This is the complete guide for transferring to The Cooper Union. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to The Cooper Union.
I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone. In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year.
At The Cooper Union, 10.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone.
To read about regular admission requirements for Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art, click here
Can you transfer into Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art
What are the transfer requirements for The Cooper Union?
The Cooper Union requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of All
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Required of All
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of All
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Not Required
In addition to the above requirements, The Cooper Union also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
The Cooper Union requires a minimum of 18 credits.
What are Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down The Cooper Union transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|January 7
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to The Cooper Union on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|April 1 for art and architecture applicants; June 1 for engineering ap
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|December 17
|Summer Transfer Deadline
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, The Cooper Union received 160 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 25 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for The Cooper Union is 15.63%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into The Cooper Union. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 25 accepted transfer students, 17 students enrolled - that means the yield was 68.0%.
The Cooper Union accepts 16 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art transfer GPA requirements?
The Cooper Union requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
Additional Transfer Info for The Cooper Union
The Cooper Union has noted the additional policies: Only art program applicants are accepted in the spring. Architecture or engineering program applicants must transfer a minimum of 30 semester hours. Two letters of recommendation recommended for art and engineering program applicants; one for architecture.
Will you enjoy transferring to The Cooper Union?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to The Cooper Union.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to New York...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at The Cooper Union is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to The Cooper Union then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into The Cooper Union
Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the
The Cooper Union website
for more info.
The Cooper Union accepts 15.63% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into The Cooper Union, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.79 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.94. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of The Cooper Union students.
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|SAT Math
|610
|780
|695
|SAT Reading
|610
|720
|665
|2018 Total SAT Score
|1220
|1500
|1360
|25th Percentile
|75th Percentile
|Average
|ACT Math
|0
|0
|0
|ACT Reading
|0
|0
|0
|2018 Total ACT Score
|0
|0
|0
Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art’s average SAT score is 1360. To be a competitive applicant for Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.
What are the possible risks of transferring