Will you get into Emmaus Bible College?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Emmaus Bible College.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Emmaus Bible College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Emmaus Bible College Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Emmaus Bible College.
For a more detailed breakdown of Emmaus Bible College admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.55
Is your high school GPA good enough for Emmaus Bible College?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Emmaus Bible College is 3.55 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Emmaus Bible College is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
-
Will I get into Emmaus Bible College with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Emmaus Bible College
-
Will I get into Emmaus Bible College with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Emmaus Bible College
-
Will I get into Emmaus Bible College with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Emmaus Bible College
-
Will I get into Emmaus Bible College with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 64% chance of getting accepted at Emmaus Bible College
-
Will I get into Emmaus Bible College with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 47% chance of getting accepted at Emmaus Bible College
-
Will I get into Emmaus Bible College with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Emmaus Bible College
-
Will I get into Emmaus Bible College with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 26% chance of getting accepted at Emmaus Bible College
-
Will I get into Emmaus Bible College with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Emmaus Bible College