Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Emmaus Bible College

Will you enjoy Emmaus Bible College as a transfer student?

Emmaus Bible College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Emmaus Bible College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Emmaus Bible College.

Emmaus Bible College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Emmaus Bible College, 22.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Emmaus Bible College, click here

Can you transfer into Emmaus Bible College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Emmaus Bible College? Emmaus Bible College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Emmaus Bible College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Emmaus Bible College requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are Emmaus Bible College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Emmaus Bible College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 1 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Emmaus Bible College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Emmaus Bible College received 25 transfer applicants. The school accepted 25 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Emmaus Bible College is 100.0%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Emmaus Bible College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Emmaus Bible College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 25 accepted transfer students, 14 students enrolled - that means the yield was 56.0%. Emmaus Bible College accepts 100 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Emmaus Bible College transfer GPA requirements? Emmaus Bible College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Emmaus Bible College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Emmaus Bible College Emmaus Bible College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Emmaus Bible College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Emmaus Bible College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Dubuque... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Emmaus Bible College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Emmaus Bible College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Emmaus Bible College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Emmaus Bible College website for more info.

Emmaus Bible College accepts 100.0% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Emmaus Bible College, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.55 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.69. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Emmaus Bible College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 280 430 355 SAT Reading 470 500 485 2018 Total SAT Score 750 930 840 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 24 20 ACT Reading 20 29 24 2018 Total ACT Score 37 53 45 Emmaus Bible College’s average SAT score is 840. To be a competitive applicant for Emmaus Bible College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Emmaus Bible College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College