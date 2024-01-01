Will you get into Georgia Gwinnett College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Georgia Gwinnett College.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Georgia Gwinnett College’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Georgia Gwinnett College Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Georgia Gwinnett College.

For a more detailed breakdown of Georgia Gwinnett College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.89

Is your high school GPA good enough for Georgia Gwinnett College?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Georgia Gwinnett College is 2.89 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Georgia Gwinnett College is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.