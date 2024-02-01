Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Georgia Gwinnett College

Will you enjoy Georgia Gwinnett College as a transfer student?

Georgia Gwinnett College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Georgia Gwinnett College. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Georgia Gwinnett College.

Georgia Gwinnett College chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Georgia Gwinnett College, 20.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Georgia Gwinnett College, click here

Can you transfer into Georgia Gwinnett College Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Georgia Gwinnett College? Georgia Gwinnett College requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Georgia Gwinnett College also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Georgia Gwinnett College requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Georgia Gwinnett College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Georgia Gwinnett College transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline May 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline November 1 Summer Transfer Deadline April 2 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Georgia Gwinnett College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Georgia Gwinnett College received 1309 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1214 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Georgia Gwinnett College is 92.74%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Georgia Gwinnett College. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Georgia Gwinnett College transfer GPA requirements? Georgia Gwinnett College requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Georgia Gwinnett College requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Georgia Gwinnett College Georgia Gwinnett College has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Georgia Gwinnett College? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Georgia Gwinnett College. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Lawrenceville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Georgia Gwinnett College is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Georgia Gwinnett College then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Georgia Gwinnett College Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Georgia Gwinnett College website for more info.

Georgia Gwinnett College accepts 92.74% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Georgia Gwinnett College, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.89 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.01. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Georgia Gwinnett College students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 560 510 SAT Reading 450 550 500 2018 Total SAT Score 910 1110 1010 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Georgia Gwinnett College’s average SAT score is 1010. To be a competitive applicant for Georgia Gwinnett College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

