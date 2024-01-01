Will you get into Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into IPFW.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for IPFW’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
IPFW Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into IPFW.
For a more detailed breakdown of Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|980.0
|Average ACT
|22.0
|Average GPA
|3.14
Is your high school GPA good enough for IPFW?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at IPFW is 3.14 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. IPFW is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into IPFW with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 80% chance of getting accepted at Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Will I get into IPFW with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 68% chance of getting accepted at Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Will I get into IPFW with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 60% chance of getting accepted at Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Will I get into IPFW with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 86% chance of getting accepted at Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Will I get into IPFW with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 67% chance of getting accepted at Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Will I get into IPFW with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 52% chance of getting accepted at Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Will I get into IPFW with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 43% chance of getting accepted at Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne
Will I get into IPFW with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 19% chance of getting accepted at Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne