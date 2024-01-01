Will you get into Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into IPFW.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for IPFW’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

IPFW Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into IPFW.

For a more detailed breakdown of Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 980.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.14

Is your high school GPA good enough for IPFW?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at IPFW is 3.14 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. IPFW is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.