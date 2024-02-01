Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne

Will you enjoy Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne as a transfer student?

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to IPFW. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to IPFW.

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At IPFW, 10.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne, click here

Can you transfer into Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for IPFW? IPFW requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, IPFW also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. IPFW requires a minimum of 120 credits.

What are Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down IPFW transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 15 Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, IPFW received 801 transfer applicants. The school accepted 655 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for IPFW is 81.77%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into IPFW. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 655 accepted transfer students, 437 students enrolled - that means the yield was 66.72%. IPFW accepts 82 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne transfer GPA requirements? IPFW requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, IPFW requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for IPFW IPFW has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to IPFW? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to IPFW. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Fort Wayne... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at IPFW is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to IPFW then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into IPFW Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the IPFW website for more info.

IPFW accepts 81.77% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into IPFW, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.14 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.27. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of IPFW students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 430 540 485 SAT Reading 430 540 485 2018 Total SAT Score 860 1080 970 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 17 26 21 ACT Reading 17 24 20 2018 Total ACT Score 34 50 42 Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne’s average SAT score is 970. To be a competitive applicant for Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Indiana University-Purdue University-Fort Wayne chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College