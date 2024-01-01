Will you get into Jefferson College of Health Sciences?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Jefferson College of Health Sciences.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Jefferson College of Health Sciences’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Jefferson College of Health Sciences Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Jefferson College of Health Sciences.
For a more detailed breakdown of Jefferson College of Health Sciences admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.33
Is your high school GPA good enough for Jefferson College of Health Sciences?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Jefferson College of Health Sciences is 3.33 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Jefferson College of Health Sciences is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Jefferson College of Health Sciences with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Will I get into Jefferson College of Health Sciences with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Will I get into Jefferson College of Health Sciences with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Will I get into Jefferson College of Health Sciences with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 75% chance of getting accepted at Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Will I get into Jefferson College of Health Sciences with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 57% chance of getting accepted at Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Will I get into Jefferson College of Health Sciences with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 44% chance of getting accepted at Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Will I get into Jefferson College of Health Sciences with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 35% chance of getting accepted at Jefferson College of Health Sciences
Will I get into Jefferson College of Health Sciences with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 12% chance of getting accepted at Jefferson College of Health Sciences