Jefferson College of Health Sciences Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Jefferson College of Health Sciences. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Jefferson College of Health Sciences.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Jefferson College of Health Sciences, 0.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Jefferson College of Health Sciences, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Jefferson College of Health Sciences? Jefferson College of Health Sciences requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Jefferson College of Health Sciences also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Jefferson College of Health Sciences requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Jefferson College of Health Sciences’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Jefferson College of Health Sciences transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Jefferson College of Health Sciences’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Jefferson College of Health Sciences received 825 transfer applicants. The school accepted 399 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Jefferson College of Health Sciences is 48.36%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Jefferson College of Health Sciences. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Jefferson College of Health Sciences transfer GPA requirements? Jefferson College of Health Sciences requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Jefferson College of Health Sciences requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for Jefferson College of Health Sciences Jefferson College of Health Sciences has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Jefferson College of Health Sciences? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Jefferson College of Health Sciences. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Roanoke... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Jefferson College of Health Sciences is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Jefferson College of Health Sciences then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Jefferson College of Health Sciences Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Jefferson College of Health Sciences website for more info.

Jefferson College of Health Sciences accepts 48.36% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Jefferson College of Health Sciences, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.33 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.46. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Jefferson College of Health Sciences students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 520 620 570 SAT Reading 540 620 580 2018 Total SAT Score 1060 1240 1150 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 27 24 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 42 55 48 Jefferson College of Health Sciences’s average SAT score is 1150. To be a competitive applicant for Jefferson College of Health Sciences your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

