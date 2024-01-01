Will you get into Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU.

For a more detailed breakdown of Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.6

Is your high school GPA good enough for Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU is 3.6 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.