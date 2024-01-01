Will you get accepted?

Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More

Can you transfer into Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University)

What are the transfer requirements for Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU? Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Required of Some Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU does not report a specific number of credits required for transfer.

What are Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 15 Winter Transfer Deadline - Spring Transfer Deadline December 1 Summer Transfer Deadline - Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU received 2131 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1123 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU is 52.7%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University) transfer GPA requirements? Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.5 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU has noted the additional policies: .

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Philadelphia... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU website for more info.

Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU accepts 52.7% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.6 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.74. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Jefferson Thomas Jefferson University Philadelphia University PhilaU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 480 570 525 SAT Reading 480 560 520 2018 Total SAT Score 960 1130 1045 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 - 20 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 40 25 32 Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University)’s average SAT score is 1045. To be a competitive applicant for Jefferson (Philadelphia University + Thomas Jefferson University) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

