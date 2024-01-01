Will you get into Lincoln University?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Lincoln University of Missouri.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Lincoln University of Missouri’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Lincoln University of Missouri Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Lincoln University of Missouri.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 2.66

Is your high school GPA good enough for Lincoln University of Missouri?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Lincoln University of Missouri is 2.66 on a 4.0 scale.

You can calculate your high school a GPA here.

Lincoln University of Missouri does not appear to be very selective from a GPA standpoint.