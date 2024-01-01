Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Lincoln University

Will you enjoy Lincoln University as a transfer student?

Lincoln University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Lincoln University of Missouri. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Lincoln University of Missouri.

Lincoln University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Lincoln University of Missouri, 28.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Lincoln University, click here

Can you transfer into Lincoln University Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Lincoln University of Missouri? Lincoln University of Missouri requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, Lincoln University of Missouri also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Lincoln University of Missouri requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Lincoln University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Lincoln University of Missouri transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Lincoln University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Lincoln University of Missouri received 551 transfer applicants. The school accepted 284 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Lincoln University of Missouri is 51.54%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Lincoln University of Missouri. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Lincoln University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 284 accepted transfer students, 173 students enrolled - that means the yield was 60.92%. Lincoln University of Missouri accepts 52 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the Lincoln University transfer GPA requirements? Lincoln University of Missouri requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Lincoln University of Missouri requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Lincoln University of Missouri Lincoln University of Missouri has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Lincoln University of Missouri? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Lincoln University of Missouri. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Jefferson City... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Lincoln University of Missouri is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Lincoln University of Missouri then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Lincoln University of Missouri Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Lincoln University of Missouri website for more info.

Lincoln University of Missouri accepts 51.54% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Lincoln University of Missouri, you should have a current GPA of at least 2.66 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 2.77. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Lincoln University of Missouri students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 420 510 465 SAT Reading 440 510 475 2018 Total SAT Score 860 1020 940 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 15 19 17 ACT Reading 15 18 16 2018 Total ACT Score 30 37 33 Lincoln University’s average SAT score is 940. To be a competitive applicant for Lincoln University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Lincoln University chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College