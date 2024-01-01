Will you get into Montana State University?

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Montana State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Montana State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Montana State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Montana State University admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1145.0 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.54

Is your high school GPA good enough for Montana State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Montana State is 3.54 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and Montana State is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.