Montana State University Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Montana State. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Montana State.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Montana State, 5.55% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Montana State University, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Montana State? Montana State requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, Montana State also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Montana State requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Montana State University’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Montana State transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Montana State University’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Montana State received 1813 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1381 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Montana State is 76.17%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Montana State. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Montana State University transfer GPA requirements? Montana State requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Montana State requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Montana State Montana State has noted the additional policies: Transfer students admitted on probationary basis..

Will you enjoy transferring to Montana State? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Montana State. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Bozeman... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Montana State is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Montana State then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Montana State Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Montana State website for more info.

Montana State accepts 76.17% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Montana State, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.54 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.68. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Montana State students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 510 630 570 SAT Reading 500 620 560 2018 Total SAT Score 1010 1250 1130 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 28 24 ACT Reading 20 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 41 56 48 Montana State University’s average SAT score is 1130. To be a competitive applicant for Montana State University your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

