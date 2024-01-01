Will you get into Montana Tech of the University of Montana?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Montana Tech of the University of Montana.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Montana Tech of the University of Montana’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Montana Tech of the University of Montana Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Montana Tech of the University of Montana.
For a more detailed breakdown of Montana Tech of the University of Montana admissions requirements read here.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|1145.0
|Average ACT
|25.0
|Average GPA
|3.52
Is your high school GPA good enough for Montana Tech of the University of Montana?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Montana Tech of the University of Montana is 3.52 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Montana Tech of the University of Montana is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
