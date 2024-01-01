Will you get accepted?

Montana Tech of the University of Montana Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Montana Tech of the University of Montana.

Montana Tech of the University of Montana chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Montana Tech of the University of Montana, 26.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Montana Tech of the University of Montana, click here

Can you transfer into Montana Tech of the University of Montana Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for Montana Tech of the University of Montana? Montana Tech of the University of Montana requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Recommended of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of Some In addition to the above requirements, Montana Tech of the University of Montana also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Montana Tech of the University of Montana requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Montana Tech of the University of Montana’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Montana Tech of the University of Montana transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Montana Tech of the University of Montana’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Montana Tech of the University of Montana received 345 transfer applicants. The school accepted 224 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Montana Tech of the University of Montana is 64.93%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Montana Tech of the University of Montana. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Montana Tech of the University of Montana transfer GPA requirements? Montana Tech of the University of Montana requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Montana Tech of the University of Montana requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Montana Tech of the University of Montana Montana Tech of the University of Montana has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to Montana Tech of the University of Montana? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Montana Tech of the University of Montana. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Butte... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Montana Tech of the University of Montana is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to Montana Tech of the University of Montana then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Montana Tech of the University of Montana Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Montana Tech of the University of Montana website for more info.

Montana Tech of the University of Montana accepts 64.93% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Montana Tech of the University of Montana, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.52 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.66. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Montana Tech of the University of Montana students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 610 570 SAT Reading 500 570 535 2018 Total SAT Score 1030 1180 1105 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 23 28 25 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 43 53 48 Montana Tech of the University of Montana’s average SAT score is 1105. To be a competitive applicant for Montana Tech of the University of Montana your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

