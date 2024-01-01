Will you get accepted?

North Dakota State University-Main Campus Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to North Dakota State University NDSU.

At North Dakota State University NDSU, 21.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for North Dakota State University-Main Campus, click here

What are the transfer requirements for North Dakota State University NDSU? North Dakota State University NDSU requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, North Dakota State University NDSU also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. North Dakota State University NDSU requires a minimum of 24 credits.

What are North Dakota State University-Main Campus’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down North Dakota State University NDSU transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is North Dakota State University-Main Campus’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, North Dakota State University NDSU received 1017 transfer applicants. The school accepted 950 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for North Dakota State University NDSU is 93.41%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into North Dakota State University NDSU. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Additionally, of the 950 accepted transfer students, 607 students enrolled - that means the yield was 63.89%. North Dakota State University NDSU accepts 94 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the North Dakota State University-Main Campus transfer GPA requirements? North Dakota State University NDSU requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, North Dakota State University NDSU requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for North Dakota State University NDSU North Dakota State University NDSU has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to North Dakota State University NDSU? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to North Dakota State University NDSU. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Fargo... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at North Dakota State University NDSU is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to North Dakota State University NDSU then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into North Dakota State University NDSU Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the North Dakota State University NDSU website for more info.

North Dakota State University NDSU accepts 93.41% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into North Dakota State University NDSU, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.48 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.62. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of North Dakota State University NDSU students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 505 645 575 SAT Reading 495 645 570 2018 Total SAT Score 1000 1290 1145 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 21 27 24 ACT Reading 20 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 41 52 46 North Dakota State University-Main Campus’s average SAT score is 1145. To be a competitive applicant for North Dakota State University-Main Campus your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

North Dakota State University-Main Campus chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College