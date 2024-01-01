Will you get into Peru State College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Peru State.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Peru State’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

Peru State Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into Peru State.

For a more detailed breakdown of Peru State College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 3.18

Is your high school GPA good enough for Peru State?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at Peru State is 3.18 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This GPA range is common across the country - this marks about the 50% percentile. Peru State is selective, but you don’t need to graduate at the top of your class to be admitted.