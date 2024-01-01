Peru State College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More
Can you transfer into Peru State College
What are the transfer requirements for Peru State?
Peru State requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information:
|Admission Item
|Required?
|High School Transcript
|Required of Some
|College Transcript
|Required of All
|Essay or Personal Statement
|Not Required
|Interview
|Not Required
|Standardized Test Scores
|Required of Some
|Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution
|Required of All
In addition to the above requirements, Peru State also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student.
Peru State requires a minimum of 12 credits.
What are Peru State College’s Transfer Deadlines?
Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Peru State transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer.
|Closing Date
|Reported Deadline
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake.
We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline.
In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉
When are decision dates for Peru State College transfer applicants?
If you applied to transfer to Peru State on or before the reported deadlines then you should have your decision date by the notification dates in the below table.
|Deadline
|Notification Dates
|Fall Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Winter Transfer Deadline
|Spring Transfer Deadline
|rolling
|Summer Transfer Deadline
|rolling
Note this data is current as of 2019 and to the best of our knowledge this hasn’t changed.
What is Peru State College’s transfer acceptance rate?
In 2019, Peru State received 311 transfer applicants.
The school accepted 169 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Peru State is 54.34%.
This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Peru State. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.
Additionally, of the 169 accepted transfer students, 130 students enrolled - that means the yield was 76.92%.
Peru State accepts 55 out of every 100 transfer applicants.
What are the Peru State College transfer GPA requirements?
Peru State requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.
In addition, Peru State requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.
Additional Transfer Info for Peru State
Peru State has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with Nebraska community colleges for transfers with A.A. or A.S. degrees..
Will you enjoy transferring to Peru State?
There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Peru State.
Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree.
Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think.
Or perhaps you’re drawn to Peru...
Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community
Finding success at Peru State is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?
These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can.
If you’re considering transferring to Peru State then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.
Final Verdict: How to transfer into Peru State
Peru State accepts 54.34% transfer applicants, which is competitive.
To have a shot at transferring into Peru State, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.18 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.31. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores.
