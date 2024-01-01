Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)

Will you enjoy Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) as a transfer student?

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to SIUE. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to SIUE.

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the SIUE CampusReel At SIUE, 42.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE), click here

Can you transfer into Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for SIUE? SIUE requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, SIUE also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. SIUE requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down SIUE transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline July 19 Winter Transfer Deadline December 13 Spring Transfer Deadline December 13 Summer Transfer Deadline May 3 Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, SIUE received 2076 transfer applicants. The school accepted 2014 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for SIUE is 97.01%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into SIUE. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 2014 accepted transfer students, 1240 students enrolled - that means the yield was 61.57%. SIUE accepts 98 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) Watch Now

What are the Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) transfer GPA requirements? SIUE requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, SIUE requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for SIUE SIUE has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to SIUE? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to SIUE. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Edwardsville... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at SIUE is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to SIUE then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into SIUE Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the SIUE website for more info.

SIUE accepts 97.01% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into SIUE, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.47 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.61. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of SIUE students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 440 558 499 SAT Reading 458 505 481 2018 Total SAT Score 898 1063 980 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 26 22 ACT Reading 20 26 23 2018 Total ACT Score 38 52 45 Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE)’s average SAT score is 980. To be a competitive applicant for Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville (SIUE) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College