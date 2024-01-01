Will you get into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico?
This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico.
To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.
Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico Admission Standards
The table below summarizes what you need to get into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico.
|School Average
|Average SAT
|N/A
|Average ACT
|N/A
|Average GPA
|3.42
Is your high school GPA good enough for Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico?
The average high school GPA for admitted students at Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico is 3.42 on a 4.0 scale.
(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)
This is a solid GPA, and Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.
Common SAT Questions and Comparisons
Will I get into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico with a 1400 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico
Will I get into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico with a 1200 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico
Will I get into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico with a 1100 SAT score?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an N/A chance of getting accepted at Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico
Will I get into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico with a 3.9 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 71% chance of getting accepted at Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico
Will I get into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico with a 3.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 53% chance of getting accepted at Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico
Will I get into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico with a 3.2 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 40% chance of getting accepted at Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico
Will I get into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico with a 3.0 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an 31% chance of getting accepted at Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico
Will I get into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico with a 2.5 GPA?
Assuming you have the same GPA as an average admitted student, you have an <10% chance of getting accepted at Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico