Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico, 28.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico, click here

What are the transfer requirements for Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico? Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Recommended of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Recommended of All In addition to the above requirements, Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico requires a minimum of 9 credits.

What are Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 15 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline February 26 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico received 296 transfer applicants. The school accepted 265 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico is 89.53%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico transfer GPA requirements? Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico has noted the additional policies: N/A.

There are a lot of reasons to transfer to Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don't worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you're drawn to Hato Rey... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you're already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico website for more info.

Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico accepts 89.53% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.42 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.56. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 570 730 650 SAT Reading 580 680 630 2018 Total SAT Score 1150 1410 1280 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 0 0 0 ACT Reading 0 0 0 2018 Total ACT Score 0 0 0 Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico’s average SAT score is 1280. To be a competitive applicant for Universidad Politecnica de Puerto Rico your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

