Will you get into University of California-Santa Barbara?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UCSB.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UCSB’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UCSB Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UCSB.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of California-Santa Barbara admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT N/A Average ACT N/A Average GPA 4.12

Is your high school GPA good enough for UCSB?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UCSB is 4.12 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and UCSB is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.