Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of California-Santa Barbara

Will you enjoy University of California-Santa Barbara as a transfer student?

University of California-Santa Barbara Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UCSB. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UCSB.

University of California-Santa Barbara chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At UCSB, 29.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of California-Santa Barbara, click here

Can you transfer into University of California-Santa Barbara Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UCSB? UCSB requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Not Required College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Not Required Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UCSB also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UCSB requires a minimum of 60 credits.

What are University of California-Santa Barbara’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UCSB transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline November 30 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of California-Santa Barbara’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UCSB received 17897 transfer applicants. The school accepted 10137 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UCSB is 56.64%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UCSB. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

University of California-Santa Barbara chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 10137 accepted transfer students, 2472 students enrolled - that means the yield was 24.39%. UCSB accepts 57 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the University of California-Santa Barbara transfer GPA requirements? UCSB requires a minimum college GPA of 2.4 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UCSB requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.4.

Additional Transfer Info for UCSB UCSB has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to UCSB? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UCSB. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Santa Barbara... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UCSB is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UCSB then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UCSB Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UCSB website for more info.

UCSB accepts 56.64% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UCSB, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.12 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.28. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UCSB students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 570 730 650 SAT Reading 550 660 605 2018 Total SAT Score 1120 1390 1255 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 25 32 28 ACT Reading 25 34 29 2018 Total ACT Score 50 66 58 University of California-Santa Barbara’s average SAT score is 1255. To be a competitive applicant for University of California-Santa Barbara your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

University of California-Santa Barbara chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College