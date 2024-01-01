Will you get into University of Northern Colorado?

University of Northern Colorado Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into University of Northern Colorado.

School Average Average SAT 1035.0 Average ACT 22.0 Average GPA 3.39

Is your high school GPA good enough for University of Northern Colorado?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at University of Northern Colorado is 3.39 on a 4.0 scale.

This is a solid GPA, and University of Northern Colorado is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.