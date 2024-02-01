Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Northern Colorado

Will you enjoy University of Northern Colorado as a transfer student?

University of Northern Colorado Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to University of Northern Colorado. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to University of Northern Colorado.

University of Northern Colorado chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At University of Northern Colorado, 26.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Northern Colorado, click here

Can you transfer into University of Northern Colorado Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for University of Northern Colorado? University of Northern Colorado requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, University of Northern Colorado also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. University of Northern Colorado requires a minimum of 90 credits.

What are University of Northern Colorado’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down University of Northern Colorado transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Northern Colorado’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, University of Northern Colorado received 1624 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1562 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for University of Northern Colorado is 96.18%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into University of Northern Colorado. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

University of Northern Colorado chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 1562 accepted transfer students, 723 students enrolled - that means the yield was 46.29%. University of Northern Colorado accepts 97 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

What are the University of Northern Colorado transfer GPA requirements? University of Northern Colorado requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, University of Northern Colorado requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.4.

Additional Transfer Info for University of Northern Colorado University of Northern Colorado has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to University of Northern Colorado? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to University of Northern Colorado. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Greeley... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at University of Northern Colorado is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to University of Northern Colorado then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Northern Colorado Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the University of Northern Colorado website for more info.

University of Northern Colorado accepts 96.18% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into University of Northern Colorado, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.39 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.53. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of University of Northern Colorado students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 460 570 515 SAT Reading 468 580 524 2018 Total SAT Score 928 1150 1039 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 18 25 21 ACT Reading 19 25 22 2018 Total ACT Score 37 50 43 University of Northern Colorado’s average SAT score is 1039. To be a competitive applicant for University of Northern Colorado your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

University of Northern Colorado chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College

What are the possible risks of transferring Read Here