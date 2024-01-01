Will you get into University of Wyoming (UW)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into UW.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for UW’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

UW Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into UW.

For a more detailed breakdown of University of Wyoming (UW) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1102.5 Average ACT 24.5 Average GPA 3.5

Is your high school GPA good enough for UW?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at UW is 3.5 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and UW is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.