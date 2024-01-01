Will you get accepted?

Take a Student-led Tour on CampusReel to Enter

Final Verdict: How to transfer into University of Wyoming (UW)

Will you enjoy University of Wyoming (UW) as a transfer student?

University of Wyoming (UW) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to UW. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to UW.

University of Wyoming (UW) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Watch the UW CampusReel At UW, 45.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won’t be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for University of Wyoming (UW), click here

Can you transfer into University of Wyoming (UW) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for UW? UW requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Not Required Interview Not Required Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Not Required In addition to the above requirements, UW also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. UW requires a minimum of 30 credits.

What are University of Wyoming (UW)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down UW transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline August 10 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline December 10 Summer Transfer Deadline beginning of classes Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is University of Wyoming (UW)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, UW received 1888 transfer applicants. The school accepted 1823 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for UW is 96.56%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into UW. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

University of Wyoming (UW) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College Additionally, of the 1823 accepted transfer students, 1075 students enrolled - that means the yield was 58.97%. UW accepts 97 out of every 100 transfer applicants.

Watch a Student-led Virtual Tour of University of Wyoming (UW) Watch Now

What are the University of Wyoming (UW) transfer GPA requirements? UW requires a minimum college GPA of 2.0 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, UW requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.0.

Additional Transfer Info for UW UW has noted the additional policies: Articulation agreements with Colby Comm Coll, Colorado community colleges, Mid-Plains Comm Coll, Western Nebraska Comm Coll, and Wyoming community colleges..

Will you enjoy transferring to UW? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to UW. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Laramie... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at UW is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to UW then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into UW Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the UW website for more info.

UW accepts 96.56% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into UW, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.5 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.64. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of UW students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 490 610 550 SAT Reading 470 600 535 2018 Total SAT Score 960 1210 1085 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 21 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 41 55 48 University of Wyoming (UW)’s average SAT score is 1085. To be a competitive applicant for University of Wyoming (UW) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

University of Wyoming (UW) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College