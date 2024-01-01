Will you get into Washington University in St Louis (WashU)?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into WUSTL.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WUSTL’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

WUSTL Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into WUSTL.

For a more detailed breakdown of Washington University in St Louis (WashU) admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1475.0 Average ACT 33.0 Average GPA 4.15

Is your high school GPA good enough for WUSTL?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at WUSTL is 4.15 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a very competitive GPA, and WUSTL is clearly accepting students at the top of their high school class.