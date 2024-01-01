Will you get accepted?

Final Verdict: How to transfer into Washington University in St Louis (WashU)

Will you enjoy Washington University in St Louis (WashU) as a transfer student?

Washington University in St Louis (WashU) Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to WUSTL. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to WUSTL.

Can you transfer into Washington University in St Louis (WashU) Chance Me!

What are the transfer requirements for WUSTL? WUSTL requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of Some College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of All Interview N/A Standardized Test Scores Required of Some Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of All In addition to the above requirements, WUSTL also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. WUSTL requires a minimum of 1 credits.

What are Washington University in St Louis (WashU)’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down WUSTL transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline March 1 Winter Transfer Deadline Spring Transfer Deadline January 2 Summer Transfer Deadline Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Washington University in St Louis (WashU)’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, WUSTL received 1189 transfer applicants. The school accepted 240 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for WUSTL is 20.19%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into WUSTL. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Washington University in St Louis (WashU) transfer GPA requirements? WUSTL requires a minimum college GPA of 0.00 - this is on a 4.33 point scale.

Additional Transfer Info for WUSTL WUSTL has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to WUSTL? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to WUSTL. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Saint Louis... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at WUSTL is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to WUSTL then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into WUSTL Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the WUSTL website for more info.

WUSTL accepts 20.19% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into WUSTL, you should have a current GPA of at least 4.15 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 4.32. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of WUSTL students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 710 800 755 SAT Reading 690 770 730 2018 Total SAT Score 1400 1570 1485 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 30 34 32 ACT Reading 34 36 35 2018 Total ACT Score 64 70 67 Washington University in St Louis (WashU)’s average SAT score is 1485. To be a competitive applicant for Washington University in St Louis (WashU) your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

Washington University in St Louis (WashU) chances calculator This free college chances tool calculates your acceptance chances at any other U.S. college Please note all chances are estimates based on test score and GPA averages. Your SAT Score *optional 400 1600 my SAT Your ACT Score *optional Select a Score 10 11 12 13 14 15 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 23 24 25 26 27 28 29 30 31 32 33 34 35 36 Your GPA* on a 4.0 scale Calculate Your Chance of Acceptance *or select a school below for a specific calculation Need chances at another college? Aaniiih Nakoda College Abilene Christian University Abraham Baldwin Agricultural College Academy College Academy for Five Element Acupuncture Academy for Jewish Religion-California Academy of Art University Academy of Chinese Culture and Health Sciences Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine College-Berkeley Acupuncture and Massage College