Will you get into Wisconsin Lutheran College?

This tool calculates your chances at getting accepted into WLC Wisconsin Lutheran.

To appropriately analyze your chances, the calculator compares your GPA and test scores against the GPAs and test scores for WLC Wisconsin Lutheran’s admitted applicants. This is based on the most recent data available and was reported by the school in 2024.

WLC Wisconsin Lutheran Admission Standards

The table below summarizes what you need to get into WLC Wisconsin Lutheran.

For a more detailed breakdown of Wisconsin Lutheran College admissions requirements read here.

School Average Average SAT 1057.5 Average ACT 24.0 Average GPA 3.4

Is your high school GPA good enough for WLC Wisconsin Lutheran?

The average high school GPA for admitted students at WLC Wisconsin Lutheran is 3.4 on a 4.0 scale.

(You can calculate your high school a GPA here.)

This is a solid GPA, and WLC Wisconsin Lutheran is competing for quality students who have done well in high school.