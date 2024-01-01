Will you get accepted?

Wisconsin Lutheran College Transfers: 2024 Requirements, Dates, GPAs & More This is the complete guide for transferring to WLC Wisconsin Lutheran. We suggest you read until the end - you can also use the below calculator to estimate your likelihood of being able to transfer to WLC Wisconsin Lutheran.

I get it - transferring colleges can be confusing, time-consuming and overwhelming. You are not alone . In fact, more than 700,000 students transfer colleges every year. Read about the Risks of Transferring At WLC Wisconsin Lutheran, 16.0% of the entire student body are transfer students, so you won't be alone. To read about regular admission requirements for Wisconsin Lutheran College, click here

What are the transfer requirements for WLC Wisconsin Lutheran? WLC Wisconsin Lutheran requires a number of completed documents for consideration. The table below summarizes the most important pieces of information: Admission Item Required? High School Transcript Required of All College Transcript Required of All Essay or Personal Statement Required of Some Interview Recommended of Some Standardized Test Scores Recommended of All Statement of Good Standing from Prior Institution Required of Some In addition to the above requirements, WLC Wisconsin Lutheran also requires a minimum number of credits completed to apply to be a transfer student. WLC Wisconsin Lutheran requires a minimum of 12 credits.

What are Wisconsin Lutheran College’s Transfer Deadlines? Many universities accept transfer applications during each semester. For this reason, we break down WLC Wisconsin Lutheran transfer deadline by fall, winter, spring and summer. Closing Date Reported Deadline Fall Transfer Deadline rolling Winter Transfer Deadline rolling Spring Transfer Deadline rolling Summer Transfer Deadline rolling Waiting until the last minute to finalize your application could result in a silly mistake. We recommend you complete your application at least 1 week before the required deadline. In fact, take a full 2 day break from looking at anything related to your application and then come back to look for errors. I bet you’ll find a few 😉

What is Wisconsin Lutheran College’s transfer acceptance rate? In 2019, WLC Wisconsin Lutheran received 92 transfer applicants. The school accepted 90 students. Therefore, the transfer acceptance rate for WLC Wisconsin Lutheran is 97.83%. This indicates how hard it is to transfer into WLC Wisconsin Lutheran. You can use the free calculator below to predict your chances of getting accepted.

What are the Wisconsin Lutheran College transfer GPA requirements? WLC Wisconsin Lutheran requires a minimum college GPA of 2.2 - this is on a 4.33 point scale. In addition, WLC Wisconsin Lutheran requires a minimum high school GPA of 2.5.

Additional Transfer Info for WLC Wisconsin Lutheran WLC Wisconsin Lutheran has noted the additional policies: N/A.

Will you enjoy transferring to WLC Wisconsin Lutheran? There are a lot of reasons to transfer to WLC Wisconsin Lutheran. Maybe your plan has always been to attend community college, and then move to a four year college to save money while completing your degree. Maybe you had a bad experience at your first school - don’t worry this is more common than you think. Or perhaps you’re drawn to Milwaukee... Will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? Regardless of your reason for transferring, you’re already enrolled at another college or university so you know that the most important element in your college experience is the people and community Finding success at WLC Wisconsin Lutheran is dependent on feeling comfortable - will you be able to find a place to find home and grow? These are the questions that numbers and data cannot answer, but CampusReel can. If you’re considering transferring to WLC Wisconsin Lutheran then I highly recommend that you watch the school’s videos on CampusReel. These are real students with real stories.

Final Verdict: How to transfer into WLC Wisconsin Lutheran Let’s wrap up everything we’ve learned. If you still have questions about transferring, check out the WLC Wisconsin Lutheran website for more info.

WLC Wisconsin Lutheran accepts 97.83% transfer applicants, which is competitive. To have a shot at transferring into WLC Wisconsin Lutheran, you should have a current GPA of at least 3.4 - ideally you’re GPA will be around 3.54. In addition, you will need to submit standardized test scores. The below tables show the SAT and ACT breakdown of WLC Wisconsin Lutheran students. 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average SAT Math 530 650 590 SAT Reading 490 600 545 2018 Total SAT Score 1020 1250 1135 25th Percentile 75th Percentile Average ACT Math 20 27 23 ACT Reading 20 28 24 2018 Total ACT Score 40 55 47 Wisconsin Lutheran College’s average SAT score is 1135. To be a competitive applicant for Wisconsin Lutheran College your SAT score should come close to the average - for the ACT you should be aiming for the equivalent.

