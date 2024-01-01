Sign Up
For students
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!
For schools
For students
For schools
Trending Videos
Meet Trey at Texas State Semester Recap at RIT Internships at Saint Michael’s Dorms at Colorado College What to do at UT Knoxville
Featured Schools
University of Vermont Rochester Institute of Technology Harvard Business School Hampshire College Susquehanna University Vanderbilt University | Owen Graduate School of Management Featured Business Schools
Scholarships
California Scholarships Florida Scholarships New York Scholarships Illinois Scholarships Band Scholarships
Rankings
Best Business Colleges Best Colleges for Economics Best Colleges for Engineering Best Colleges for Computer Science Best Colleges for Psychology
Other tools
High School GPA Calculator College GPA Calculator College Chances Calculator MBA Chances Calculator
How to Transfer Colleges
UCLA Transfer Requirements USC Transfer Requirements UC Berkeley Transfer Requirements Harvard Transfer Requirements Butler Transfer Requirements
College Guides
UCLA Admissions Requirements Harvard Admissions Requirements NYU Admissions Requirements Penn State Admissions Requirements Michigan Admissions Requirements
$2,000 Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship
Watch any video on CampusReel to register for our $2,000 scholarship Student-Led Virtual Tour Scholarship!

2024 Best Colleges for Business

If you’re searching for the best colleges and universities for Business, you’re in the right place. Below is a list of all universities in the US offering a Business degree or major, along with earnings after graduation, average student loan debt, acceptance rate and more. Read More

We rigorously analyzed a host of variables to determine what colleges and universities offer the best Business programs in America. The list includes 384 programs and you can sort by average salary, debt, acceptance rate and more to hone in on the the best programs for you.

If you’re still wondering whether Business is the right field of study for you, check out our guide to majoring in Business: what you can do with the major, how much you’ll make, and more.

For the purposes of these rankings we prioritized earnings after graduation 6 years and 10 years out for students that majored in Business. Please note that earnings are one metric of success that can be used to judge a Business program, but are by no means the best or only option. However, because this variable is provided by the vast majority of universities offering Business we used it as the primary method or ordering the best universities for Business.

By scrolling all the way through the list you’ll find every college or university that offers a Business in America.

Frequently Asked Questions about the Best Universities offering Business Majors and Degrees

What is the best university for majoring in Business?

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is the best university for majoring in Business based on earnings data. On average, graduates from Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) earned an average of $106,421 2 years after graduating.

What is the cheapest university for majoring in Business?

Fayetteville State University is the cheapest university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $4,885 to attend Fayetteville State University.

What is the most expensive university for majoring in Business?

George Washington University (GWU) is the most expensive university for majoring in Business based on the Department of Education tuition data. On average, students pay $50,435 to attend George Washington University (GWU).

Show Less

Sort By:

#1 Best College for Business
Average Salary $106,421
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 20
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)
4 Year
Cambridge, MA
Video Rating
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , located in Cambridge, MA has 20 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $106,421.
Acceptance Rate 8%
Undergraduates 3,445 students
Tuition $46,704
0
Slide this button to indicate your GPA
4.0
My GPA
#2 Best College for Business
Average Salary $83,082
Average Debt $19,000
Program Size 939
New York University (NYU)
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
New York University (NYU), located in New York, NY has 939 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $83,082.
Acceptance Rate 32%
Undergraduates 16,004 students
Tuition $47,750
0
4.0
My GPA
#3 Best College for Business
Average Salary $82,440
Average Debt $16,767
Program Size 694
University of Virginia-Main Campus
4 Year
Charlottesville, VA
Video Rating
University of Virginia-Main Campus, located in Charlottesville, VA has 694 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $82,440.
Acceptance Rate 30%
Undergraduates 6,591 students
Tuition $15,192
0
4.0
My GPA
#4 Best College for Business
Average Salary $76,638
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 239
The University of Texas at Austin (UT)
4 Year
Austin, TX
Video Rating
The University of Texas at Austin (UT), located in Austin, TX has 239 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $76,638.
Acceptance Rate 39%
Undergraduates 13,864 students
Tuition $9,806
0
4.0
My GPA
#5 Best College for Business
Average Salary $75,204
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 27
Western International University
4 Year
Tempe, AZ
Western International University, located in Tempe, AZ has 27 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $75,204.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 321 students
Tuition $6,000
0
4.0
My GPA
#6 Best College for Business
Average Salary $68,219
Average Debt $33,437
Program Size 60
Pace University-New York (PU)
4 Year
New York, NY
Video Rating
Pace University-New York (PU), located in New York, NY has 60 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $68,219.
Acceptance Rate 84%
Undergraduates 3,404 students
Tuition $41,333
0
4.0
My GPA
#7 Best College for Business
Average Salary $66,653
Average Debt $19,500
Program Size 210
Wake Forest University
4 Year
Winston-Salem, NC
Video Rating
Wake Forest University , located in Winston-Salem, NC has 210 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $66,653.
Acceptance Rate 29%
Undergraduates 2,390 students
Tuition $47,682
0
4.0
My GPA
#8 Best College for Business
Average Salary $66,401
Average Debt $26,680
Program Size 52
Texas Tech University (TTU)
4 Year
Lubbock, TX
Video Rating
Texas Tech University (TTU), located in Lubbock, TX has 52 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $66,401.
Acceptance Rate 63%
Undergraduates 7,618 students
Tuition $8,028
0
4.0
My GPA
#9 Best College for Business
Average Salary $66,149
Average Debt $18,769
Program Size 3,726
Indiana University-Bloomington
4 Year
Bloomington, IN
Video Rating
N/A
Indiana University-Bloomington, located in Bloomington, IN has 3,726 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $66,149.
Acceptance Rate 78%
Undergraduates 10,650 students
Tuition $10,388
0
4.0
My GPA
#10 Best College for Business
Average Salary $66,100
Average Debt $22,063
Program Size 1,699
Northeastern University (NU)
4 Year
Boston, MA
Video Rating
Northeastern University (NU), located in Boston, MA has 1,699 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $66,100.
Acceptance Rate 28%
Undergraduates 6,575 students
Tuition $45,530
0
4.0
My GPA
#11 Best College for Business
Average Salary $65,820
Average Debt $17,500
Program Size 99
University of Notre Dame
4 Year
Notre Dame, IN
Video Rating
University of Notre Dame, located in Notre Dame, IN has 99 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $65,820.
Acceptance Rate 20%
Undergraduates 3,628 students
Tuition $47,929
0
4.0
My GPA
#12 Best College for Business
Average Salary $64,990
Average Debt $26,516
Program Size 52
University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth
4 Year
North Dartmouth, MA
University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth, located in North Dartmouth, MA has 52 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $64,990.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 1,916 students
Tuition $12,588
0
4.0
My GPA
#13 Best College for Business
Average Salary $61,516
Average Debt N/A
Program Size 23
Duquesne University
4 Year
Pittsburgh, PA
Duquesne University, located in Pittsburgh, PA has 23 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $61,516.
Acceptance Rate 76%
Undergraduates 2,644 students
Tuition $33,778
0
4.0
My GPA
#14 Best College for Business
Average Salary $60,878
Average Debt $27,000
Program Size 258
Brandeis University
4 Year
Waltham, MA
Video Rating
Brandeis University , located in Waltham, MA has 258 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $60,878.
Acceptance Rate 34%
Undergraduates 1,742 students
Tuition $49,598
0
4.0
My GPA
#15 Best College for Business
Average Salary $60,771
Average Debt $15,730
Program Size 144
CUNY Graduate School and University Center
4 Year
New York, NY
CUNY Graduate School and University Center, located in New York, NY has 144 students majoring in Business. On average, graduates earn $60,771.
Acceptance Rate N/A
Undergraduates 1,589 students
Tuition N/A
0
4.0
My GPA
Other Major Rankings
Best Business Programs by State
Most Popular Major Rankings
©2024 CampusReel. All rights reserved