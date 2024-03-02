The following is an computer-generated summary of the video transcript.

We have a black net to keep the mosquitoes out when we open our door. Just gonna unlock the door here and let's get started. So I share this apartment with my awesome roommate Hannah, and this is the view. When you first walk in on the right side of the living room, we have a decorative mirror, and then we have these cinematic inspired wall decorations in the middle. Next to the door, we have this wooden shelf where we decorated with string fairy lights and we hang our keys onto this. Now, on the main section of living room, we have a black couch, a singular decorative pillow, a coffee table with a TV and various items. So jazz colored pencils in oil diffuser, oclock and coasters on the Griffith Observatory in the previous scene. Next we have a few Thanh and a tapestry so moving right onto the desk area. This is where I put my laptop hair items because I don't have any whales to put them. They are office supplies, a mirror makeup in my makeup organizer that I got from Bed Bath and Beyond. Underneath my desk there is a drawer that pulls out. I keep my books that I used for class, some ear buds and my planner under here. Of course, have a microwave and up here in these cabinets, we keep our bulls, dishes, mugs and cups underneath. In the drawers, we keep our knives, forks, spoons, chopsticks and scissors. In the drawer next to it, we have knives and various cooking tools. Finally, in the cabinet underneath, we keep our pots and hands, mixing balls and various containers right in the middle. We have our stove and oven, and on the counter we have some oil, salt, pepper, appear in the cabinets. You have a cutting board and more cooking supplies in some plastic baggies. Next we have our toaster tear EG, the sink, paper towels, coffee, cappuccino, hot chocolate cake cups and bread on the top shelf. The cabinets above that are, are snacking storage, where you just keep different types of foods and snacks for whenever we just want a quick bite. So in the little hallway next to the bathroom, we keep our towels in these top cabinets and in the bottom cabinets. We have paper towels, water vacuum and miscellaneous items now making our way into the bathroom. I'm just going to show you guys the bathtub just because then over here, we have our sink with all of our essential items. This is what I bedroom looks like We share one room. There were originally doors in front of this, but we took them out for convenience and then behind the door. We have this mirror that opens up and we can keep jewelry in here. I like to show you guys one unique aspect of our bedroom. We have these really cool neon lights that we hung onto the walls and it makes the room look really unique and colorful. As you can see here, the colors are also changeable. I hope you enjoyed watching and I'll see you next time.