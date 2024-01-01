Sign Up
Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine

East Lansing, MI

Student Organizations


Student interest group introduction messages
Student Organizations
DO/PhD program description and student profiles
DO/PhD Program
Introductions of the street medicine organizations for each preclerkship site
Street Medicine
Introductions of faculty and staff members at the College of Osteopathic Medicine
Meet our Faculty & Staff
Introductions of students from orientation
Reflections from the Class of 2026
Get to know our students
Meet our Students
Spartan Street Medicine (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Latino Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Student Neurology Ophthalmology and Psychiatry Society (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Canadian Osteopathic Student Organization (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Physiatry (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Chaldean American Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Student Government Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

LGBT & Allies in Medicine (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

International Osteopathic Medicine Organization (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

AIG SGA (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Student National Medical Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

American Physician Scientists Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Emergency Medicine Club (EMC) (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Peer Mentors (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

South Asian Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Hematology Oncology Ostepathic Student Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

ACOFP - American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Student Liaisons (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Sigma Sigma Phi (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Internal Medicine Club (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Islamic Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Pathology Interest Group (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Community Integrated Medicine (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

2025 Class Government (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Christian Medical Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Student American Academy of Osteopathy (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Student Osteopathic Medical Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Pediatric Interest Group ("PIGS") (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Student Association of Military Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons ("SAMOPS ") (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association ("APAMSA") (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Detroit Street Care ("DSC") (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Business in Medicine (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine

Meet Imaan Singh, President of the Public Health Association at MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine College of Osteopathic Medicine

Meet Alexa Ariazi, President of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Interest Group, at MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine College of Osteopathic Medicine

Meet Zachary Tepper, President of the Jewish Osteopathic Student Association, MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine College of Osteopathic Medicine

ACOS Intro with Zachary College of Osteopathic Medicine

Macomb County Street Medicine College of Osteopathic Medicine

Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine Student Organizations

01:55

Spartan Street Medicine (Org Fair Introduction)

01:45

Latino Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction)

01:11

Student Neurology Ophthalmology and Psychiatry Society (Org Fair Introduction)

01:38

Canadian Osteopathic Student Organization (Org Fair Introduction)

02:31

Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Physiatry (Org Fair Introduction)

01:06

Chaldean American Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction)

02:04

Student Government Association (Org Fair Introduction)

01:01

LGBT & Allies in Medicine (Org Fair Introduction)

02:01

International Osteopathic Medicine Organization (Org Fair Introduction)

03:16

AIG SGA (Org Fair Introduction)

01:45

Student National Medical Association (Org Fair Introduction)

01:25

American Physician Scientists Association (Org Fair Introduction)

01:43

Emergency Medicine Club (EMC) (Org Fair Introduction)

02:18

Peer Mentors (Org Fair Introduction)

02:13

South Asian Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction)

02:24

Hematology Oncology Ostepathic Student Association (Org Fair Introduction)

00:50

ACOFP - American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (Org Fair Introduction)

02:35

Student Liaisons (Org Fair Introduction)

02:00

Sigma Sigma Phi (Org Fair Introduction)

02:42

Internal Medicine Club (Org Fair Introduction)

03:41

Islamic Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction)

01:55

American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) (Org Fair Introduction)

03:40

Pathology Interest Group (Org Fair Introduction)

01:56

Community Integrated Medicine (Org Fair Introduction)

01:23

2025 Class Government (Org Fair Introduction)

01:59

Christian Medical Association (Org Fair Introduction)

01:50

Student American Academy of Osteopathy (Org Fair Introduction)

02:55

Student Osteopathic Medical Association (Org Fair Introduction)

01:04

Pediatric Interest Group ("PIGS") (Org Fair Introduction)

01:23

Student Association of Military Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons ("SAMOPS ") (Org Fair Introduction)

01:59

Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association ("APAMSA") (Org Fair Introduction)

01:23

Meet Imaan Singh, President of the Public Health Association at MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine

01:54

Meet Alexa Ariazi, President of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Interest Group, at MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine

00:50

Meet Zachary Tepper, President of the Jewish Osteopathic Student Association, MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine

02:25

ACOS Intro with Zachary

01:16

Macomb County Street Medicine

