Michigan State University, College of Osteopathic Medicine

Spartan Street Medicine (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Latino Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Student Neurology Ophthalmology and Psychiatry Society (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Canadian Osteopathic Student Organization (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Physiatry (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Chaldean American Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Student Government Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
LGBT & Allies in Medicine (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
International Osteopathic Medicine Organization (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
AIG SGA (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Student National Medical Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
American Physician Scientists Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Emergency Medicine Club (EMC) (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Peer Mentors (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
South Asian Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Hematology Oncology Ostepathic Student Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
ACOFP - American College of Osteopathic Family Physicians (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Student Liaisons (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Sigma Sigma Phi (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Internal Medicine Club (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Islamic Medical Student Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
American Medical Women's Association (AMWA) (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Pathology Interest Group (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Community Integrated Medicine (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
2025 Class Government (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Christian Medical Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Student American Academy of Osteopathy (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Student Osteopathic Medical Association (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Pediatric Interest Group ("PIGS") (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Student Association of Military Osteopathic Physicians & Surgeons ("SAMOPS ") (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Asian Pacific American Medical Student Association ("APAMSA") (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Detroit Street Care ("DSC") (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Business in Medicine (Org Fair Introduction) College of Osteopathic Medicine
Meet Imaan Singh, President of the Public Health Association at MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine College of Osteopathic Medicine
Meet Alexa Ariazi, President of the Obstetrics and Gynecology Interest Group, at MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine College of Osteopathic Medicine
Meet Zachary Tepper, President of the Jewish Osteopathic Student Association, MSU College of Osteopathic Medicine College of Osteopathic Medicine
ACOS Intro with Zachary College of Osteopathic Medicine
Macomb County Street Medicine College of Osteopathic Medicine